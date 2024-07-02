Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara vows team will return stronger after relegation scare

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has pledged the team will work hard to bounce back after a challenging season that saw them narrowly avoid relegation in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians secured their top-flight status on the final day of the 2023/24 season, finishing in 14th position with 45 points. A dramatic 3-2 victory over Bechem United sealed their survival.

"I can't say it is okay," Ouattara told SportsObama TV. "It is part of the game. We are 18 teams. Everyone is struggling to get a good position."

"Unfortunately, we struggled to stay in the league," he added. "It is part of life, part of the game. We accept that challenge. We are going to work hard to come back stronger."

However, Hearts of Oak are expected to be active in the transfer market to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign which is expected to start in September.