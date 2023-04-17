GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 April 2023
Hearts of Oak coach praises 'exceptional' Amankwah Baafi after win over Nsoatreman FC

Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo, has heaped praises on Amankwah Baafi after the midfielder's impressive performance in their 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

Baafi scored a stunning counter-attacking goal in the second half to help secure the win for the Phobians.

After the game, Ocloo spoke highly of Baafi's abilities, calling him an "exceptional player" who is comfortable with the ball and can play anywhere on the pitch.

"I am very proud of him," Ocloo added. "I believe the various national team coaches are watching him."

Baafi's impressive display earned him the Most Valuable Player award, and the win has propelled Hearts of Oak to third place on the league table with 42 points.

The Phobians will be looking to continue their winning streak when they face Bechem United in their next game at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

