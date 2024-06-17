Hearts of Oak coach promises title challenge next season after narrow escape

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has urged fans to expect major changes and a title challenge next season.

Fans were disgruntled after the game against Bechem United, hooting at the players despite Hearts of Oak claiming a 3-2 victory.

The win secured Hearts of Oak's Ghana Premier League status, as they avoided being relegated from the top flight for the first time.

This is the second time the club have come close to relegation, which is becoming worrying for fans who, in the past, enjoyed thrilling football and trophies, including continental success.

But the Ivorian coach is preaching optimism, saying, "Our fans should look forward to our recruitment ahead of next season. We will change so many things. We will battle for the league title next season and not relegation."

"I want to thank all the fans for their support throughout the season. They have always been there for us in good and bad times. Without the fans, we don’t have a team. We need them every time and every moment," he added.

Hearts of Oak fans should look forward for our recruitment ahead of next season and we shall battle the league title not relegation Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts of Oak head coach ðŸ—£ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Aq8d2BG1rb â€” Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 17, 2024

Ghanasoccernet understands Hearts of Oak are set for massive recruitment with several players expected to be shown the exit after underperforming.