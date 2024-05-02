Hearts of Oak coach provides update on Glid Otanga ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash following nose injury

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has provided an update on midfielder Glid Otanga's injury following a collision in their recent match against Accra Lions, expressing confidence that he will be available for their upcoming game against Berekum Chelsea.

He expressed optimism about Otanga's availability for the crucial fixture despite the 23-year-old sustaining a nose injury in the collision during the match against Accra Lions.

Bashiru highlighted Otanga's significance to the team, stating, "Anytime there is no Otanga, we face a lot of problems but I think he will be ready before the Chelsea game for sure."

Despite the setback against Accra Lions, where Hearts of Oak lost 1-0, Bashiru emphasised that their performance was better than their opponents, indicating their determination to bounce back in the upcoming match.

The Phobian club's recent form has seen them miss out on a win in five of their last six games, placing them 12th on the Premier League log with 35 points.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 29 fixture this weekend, with hopes of securing a positive result and potentially welcoming Otanga back to the squad.