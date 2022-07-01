Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu reveals the club's toughest opponent in the 2021/22 season

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu believes Legon Cities FC were the toughest team his team faced in the Ghana Premier League during the 2012/13 season.

In an interview with Asempa FM on Friday, July 1, 2022, the highly-rated tactician said the capital-based club gave his side a very difficult time on the two occasions they met.

The first meeting between the two clubs ended in a 0-0 draw on the opening weekend of the season, and the second meeting also ended in a draw, but with goals.

“I have always said Legon cities was the toughest game for us this season,” Coach Samuel Boadu said while adding, “Gold Stars will be my easiest because we went into the game with 13 players and two goalkeepers on the bench.”

Hearts of Oak, the previous season's champions, had a difficult season in 2021/22, finishing sixth in the league.

However, they won the MTN FA Cup.