Hearts of Oak coach says they were the better side in Accra Lions defeat

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak Abdul Rahim Bashiru says his team dominated the game against Acra Lions in the Ghana Premier League despite ultimately losing narrowly at home.

In the matchday 28 game which took place on Wednesday, the Phobians failed to secure a point as Accra Lions stunned them to worsen their woes in the competition.

A 56th-minute goal from Ibrahim Issa secured maximum points from Ibrahim Tanko's men and despite several efforts to salvage the situation, Hearts of Oak failed once more.

However, Rahim Bashiru believes his team controlled the game but were unfortunate to take their chances.

"No, I don't think so [that Hearts of Oak's tactics didn't work]. From the blow of the whistle, we were controlling the game. you can see that we are ahead of them in terms of ball possession and everything. Even in the first half, there were a lot of spaces we could have exploited that we should have punished them but we couldn't take our chances. So I don't think they played better than us."

Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak will begin preparations for their trip to Golden City Park where they face Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in a bid to turn their form around.