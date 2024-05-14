Hearts of Oak coach sets high standard, citing Michael Ampadu as benchmark for signings

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has firmly established his criteria for player signings, emphasising that only those who can significantly elevate the team's performance will be considered.

Responding to reports of potential player departures at the end of the season, Ouattara underscored his commitment to enhancing the squad's quality.

Amidst a challenging season for the Accra-based club, currently positioned 11th on the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table, Ouattara highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards.

"I want to be absolutely clear: if I am signing a player for Hearts of Oak, they must be of exceptional quality. If a player's abilities are on par with those of Ampadu, that's acceptable, but if they're not, I see no reason to sign them. After all, I already have a player of that caliber," Ouattara stated.

According to him players like Michael Ampadu are the ones who tick all the boxes to play for such a great club like Hearts of Oak.

He further emphasized, "If a player's skills are equivalent to Ampadu's, I question the need to sign them. I am not interested in signing players who are below the level of my current squad. If I'm looking for academy players, I would turn to Auroras players."

Ampadu joined the Phobians last summer and has been an integral part of the team despite their struggles.

The Phobians are hoping to regroup after a torrid ru of matches and finish higher up the table as they prepare to face Aduana FC on Sunday