Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic accuses Bibiani GoldStars' of anti-football

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic was not pleased with Bibiani GoldStars' approach against them, despite their 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The Serbian needed second-half goals from Isaac Mensah and Gladson Awako to beat 10-man GoldStars in his first game as Hearts of Oak coach.

Prince Owusu's curling effort from outside the box beat Richmond Ayi, who was well off his line, and GoldStars held on until goalkeeper Joseph Baah was sent off for an off-the-ball incident in which he hit Hearts of Oak striker Yassin Ouatching.

In the 78th minute, substitute Mensah equalised from close range before Awako scored the winner with a spectacular free kick to give the Phobians their first league victory of the season.

“You saw Bibiani from the first minute they start to waste time. Anti-football, they started wasting our time. We didn’t play today for 40 minutes total, anti-football. I think football win today and the character of my players,” Matic fumed at post-match interview.

Hearts of Oak's next game is against Kotoku Royals.