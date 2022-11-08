Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic asks for time to build a competitive team 

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has called for patience in order to build a very competitive side.

The Serbian coach was appointed to replace Coach Samuel Boadu and has recorded two wins so far.

Hearts of Oak recorded back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League for the first time this season following their 1-0 win against Kotoku Royals on match day five at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

It was also the team's first away win of the campaign.

Speaking after the game against Kotoku Royals, Slavko Matic asked the fans to be more patient as he continues with his rebuilding process.

"We need time, it’s not easy to make a compact team. We must work harder and our club, players must play better. This team will play better”, he told StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak host Karela United in their next home game on match day six at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

The Phobians are currently placed seventh on the league table with eight points.