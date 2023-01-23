Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic blames hard luck for FA Cup defeat to Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic believes his team were unlucky after losing to Dreams FC in the last 32 of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup holders are out of the competition after an Agyenim Boateng winner sent Dreams FC into the round of 16.

The Phobians were awarded a last minute penalty but failed to score from the spot.

"We created a lot of chances, lot of free kicks, lot of crosses and we deserved this penalty but it was hard luck we didn’t score and we lost the game today. We deserved this chance…but in the end we didn’t score. Hard luck we continue” Matic said after the game.

Hearts of Oak will now have only the Ghana Premier League to compete for, having already been eliminated from Africa.

The Ghanaian giants are without several of their top stars, including captain Gladson Awako due to their involvement at the CHAN tournament.