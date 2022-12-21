Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic hails young guns after Nsoatreman victory

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has hailed his young side for bagging the points in their Ghana Premier League contest against Nsoatreman.

It was a 1-0 success to the capital-based side.

The Phobians were without five of their key players who are currently with the Black Galaxies squad preparing for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

But this did not stop them from inflicting their opponents with their first home defeat.

Matic said in his post-match interview: ''Congratulations for the young players. They show again attitude, amazing character. I think the better team won today.”

Quizzed on whether he would call this display the Matic Ball, the Serbian replied: ''No, players match, players deserve this win.”

Obeng Jnr capitalized on a blunder from the Nsoatreman goalkeeper to score the only goal of the match.

Hearts of Oak host Bechem United on 1 January 2023.

By Suleman Asante