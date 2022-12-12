Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic happy with Black Galaxies friendly

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic is delighted with the level of preparations of his team ahead of the return of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian giants engaged the Black Galaxies in a friendly on Sunday, losing 2-1 with most of his key players in the home-based national team.

Hearts of Oak took an early lead but the Black Galaxies recovered to beat the Phobians.

"It was a good exercise for the team. We will continue to prepare for the task ahead. That's where our focus is now. I wish the Black Galaxies all the best in the CHAN tournament," he said after the game.

The Ghana Premier League has been on a break since the start of the World Cup but resumes on December 19.

Hearts of Oak will face newly-promoted side Nsoatreman FC on Tuesday, December 20.