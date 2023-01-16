Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic heaps praises on new sensation Linda Mtange 

Hearts of Oak head coach Slvako Matic has heaped praises on new sensation Linda Mtange.

The DR Congo U-20 star made his debut for The Phobians against King Faisal in matchday 11.

Linda was impressive in his debut game for the Phobians coming on as a substitute against King Faisal which ended in a draw.

He continued with a fine performance against Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Slavko Matic is impressed with the qualities of the diminutive midfielder since joining his squad.

” Linda is a fine player and those who see him know he’s a fine player and a core in our new revolution. We create the future and not only Hearts Of Oak and Ghana Football. His last game was 8 months ago and truly, he will come good in going forward.” – he told StarTimes.

Mtange joined Hearts of Oak from AS Dauphin Noir last year.