Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic pleased with performance against Kotoku Royals

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic was pleased with his team's performance against Kotoku Royals, as they won 1-0 to move into the top half of the Ghana Premier League.

Slavko Matic men's team came into the game full of confidence after ending their winless streak last weekend with a comeback win against Bibiani GoldStars in Accra, and they added another win to move into the top half of the table.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero, scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

Serbian, who has now won his first two games as Hearts of Oak coach, believes his players did the most important thing on Saturday by winning, and he is pleased that they did not concede.

"We must play more with the ball like we did in the first half. We created more chances in the second half but we sat back a little. We should have changed the system and formation but we did what is necessary for the team," he said.

"We did what is good which is to keep a clean sheet, but for a better performance for the team, I think we should run more with the ball."

Hearts of Oak's next game is at home against Karela United on November 13.