Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic reports supporters to Ghana Police after attack

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic was spotted at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra to file a complaint after supporters of the club prevented him from training on Friday morning.

Hearts of Oak supporters stormed the team's training ground at Pobiman on Friday morning to prevent the Serbian coach from training the players.

The Phobians are preparing to face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match day 20 which also serve as President Cup.

Coach Slavko Matic has come under pressure due to the team's poor run of form in the ongoing season.

Hearts of Oak has lost their last two games at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

The Supporters have vowed to chase the coach out of the club following the team's poor performances and run of form.

Hearts of Oak earlier on urge its supporters to desist from any violent act but the fans have gone contrary to the directive from the club.