Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says they conceded cheap goals against Dreams 

Published on: 21 November 2022
Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic expected more from his team's league match against Dreams, but he is pleased that they avoided defeat after falling behind 2-0.

The Phobians battled back to earn a point in the second half, but Matic believes they should have won. They conceded cheap goals, according to the Serbian.

Dreams took a 2-0 lead thanks to David Van Dijk's brace, but Hearts' pressure paid off with an own goal and a late strike by Benjamin York to complete the comeback.

“The way and how we played, when you see result of 2-0, you just don’t believe, very cheap two goals.

“We cannot give opportunity to opponents like this, two half chances and they scored two goals without a chance but team spirit again was good.

“I said before the game, I will give opportunity to all players, young players played today and now we see, we miss experience.

“But in the end, I can say I must be satisfied when we scored the second goal in the last five minutes but want more.” Slavko Matic told StarTimes.

 

 

