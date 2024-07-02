Hearts of Oak coach touts Ghana Premier League's toughness

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara highlighted the competitive nature of the Ghana Premier League, calling it one of the most challenging leagues in West Africa.

"The Ghana Premier League is tough," Ouattara said in an interview with Happy FM. "You can see that even the two biggest teams in Ghana are struggling to survive. I believe it's one of the toughest leagues in West Africa. It's a good league, and maybe someday, another country could replicate its intensity."

This viewpoint comes after a challenging season for Hearts of Oak. The team narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 14th in the 2023/24 season without any trophies.

However, the club is focused on the future. With player recruitment underway for the upcoming season, their immediate challenge is the Democracy Cup where they will face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.