Hearts of Oak communication director Opare Addo expresses concerns over performance discrepancy

Communication Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has highlighted a discrepancy between the quality of materials at the club and the results on the pitch, expressing his belief that the team should be achieving better outcomes.

Despite enduring a challenging season with inconsistent performances, Addo emphasised that there has been some improvement in the second round compared to the first. However, he acknowledged that the current results do not align with the club's potential.

“The second round has not gone pretty well for us, but if you sit back and you look at where we're coming from, from the pre-season and the first round, what we went through, you'll see that the second round has been a bit better than the first round,” Addo remarked in an interview with StarTimes.

The Phobians have struggled throughout the season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table for a significant period. Currently positioned 13th in the league standings with 35 points, the team is only three points away from the relegation zone.

Despite the challenges, Addo expressed the club's determination to improve and achieve better results, considering the quality of players available.

Hearts of Oak's next challenge comes in the form of a match against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, where they will aim to turn their fortunes around and secure a positive outcome.