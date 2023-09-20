Hearts of Oak communications manager Opare Addo confident in club's technical team and players

Hearts of Oak communications manager Opare Addo has expressed confidence in the club's assembled technical team and talented players for the current season, believing they have the potential to meet the expectations of the fans.

"We have assembled a good technical team and brilliant players this season. We are very proud of them and believe they will bring us glory," stated Opare Addo.

The Phobians are determined to recover from their opening defeat in the Ghana Premier League, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Real Tamale United. Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to host Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

In their quest for redemption, Hearts of Oak continued their preparations for the upcoming game with a dominant 5-0 victory over Eddies Football Club in a friendly match held on Tuesday. The resounding victory serves as a testament to the club's commitment to success in the current season.