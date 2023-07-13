Hearts of Oak complete signing of highly-rated left-back Liventius Arthur

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of highly-rated defender Liventius Arthur on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The left-back has penned a two-year-deal for the Phobians from Tamale City FC on Thursday after passing his medical examination.

The 21-year-old becomes the first major acquisition of the Ghanaian giants ahead of the 2023-24 season as they aim to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title.

Liventius was outstanding for the Tamale Citizens in the Ghanaian top-flight last season, making 29 appearances in total with some impressive performances.

The fullback joined City before the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign from Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, where he was an instrumental player.

Liventius was on the radar of several clubs including newly-promoted Nations FC but the player decided to don the Rainbow shirt for the upcoming season.