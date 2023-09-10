Hearts of Oak complete signing of Ivorian striker Kassim Cisse

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Ivorian striker Kassim Cissé on a two-year deal after going through a successful medical.

The 20-year-old talent previously competed in the Ivorian Division One league for Lanfiara Sport Attécoubé.

He arrived in Ghana on September 7, 2023, to complete all formalities of this big move and has since reached a deal with the Phobians.

This acquisition represents an important step in Hearts' plan to bolster their team in time for the upcoming 2023/24 league season as the window for transfers is about to close.

Cisse is expected to help improve the attack of the Phobians who are aiming to rebuild following the departure of key players.

The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League champions will begin the season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United as they hope to improve upon their performances from last season when they finished 12th after 34 games.