Hearts of Oak complete signing of teen sensation Clinton Appiah

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have signed midfielder Clinton Appiah.

The 17-year-old joins the Phobians from lower-tier side Lazio FC on a five-year-deal.

Appiah was recommended by coach Slavko Matic after the youngster impressed during a trial.

The teen sensation is expected to play a role in the senior team this season as the Phobians eye league and Cup success.

The skillful midfielder also had a short stint with Ashantigold's youth set up.

Hearts of Oak sit third on the Ghana Premier League table and are into the last 32 of the FA Cup.