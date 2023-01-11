GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak complete signing of teen sensation Clinton Appiah

Published on: 11 January 2023
Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have signed midfielder Clinton Appiah. 

The 17-year-old joins the Phobians from lower-tier side Lazio FC on a five-year-deal.

Appiah was recommended by coach Slavko Matic after the youngster impressed during a trial.

The teen sensation is expected to play a role in the senior team this season as the Phobians eye league and Cup success.

The skillful midfielder also had a short stint with Ashantigold's youth set up.

Hearts of Oak sit third on the Ghana Premier League table and are into the last 32 of the FA Cup.

 

