Hearts of Oak conclude pre-season with dominant 2-0 victory over Nations FC, eyeing Ghana Premier League title

Hearts of Oak wrapped up their pre-season after recording a deserving victory over Ghana Premier League newbies Nations FC at the Kpobiman Sports Complex.

The Phobians completed their off-season unbeaten run after posting a 2-0 victory over Nations on Sunday afternoon with all goals coming in the second half of the match.

Hearts, despite their dominance in the first half of the match, couldn't get a breakthrough as Nations remained composed and resolute in defence.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute when midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz struck the ball from about 25 yards to beat the goalkeeper for the opening goal of the match.

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr doubled the lead for Hearts after he connected beautifully with his head from a Dennis Nkrumah Korsah cross moments later.

Hearts have maintained an outstanding unbeaten streak throughout the pre-season, amassing an impressive total of 35 goals while conceding only 5 across eight test games.

As they prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, the Rainbow Club is set to face RTU in their opening match scheduled for September 15th.

The Phobians are seeking another Ghana Premier League title triumph in the new season after going drought in the previous campaign.