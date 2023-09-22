Hearts of Oak confident of securing first win against Nsoatreman FC, says communications manager

Hearts of Oak communications manager, Kwame Opare Addo, has reassured the club's supporters of a victory in their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC.

The Phobians had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat against Real Tamale United (RTU).

They are set to return to the Accra Sports Stadium for their second match of the season on Sunday, where they will face Nsoatreman.

Opare Addo expressed confidence that Hearts of Oak would secure their first win of the season in the upcoming game, aiming to bring joy to their fans.

He stated, "On Sunday's game, we know Nsoatreman FC will not come easy, but we will do the talking on the pitch and make the Hearts of Oak family happy."

Hearts of Oak have set their sights on winning this season's league to appease fans for last season's woeful show that saw them nearly relegated.