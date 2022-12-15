GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Hearts of Oak confirm change of venue ahead of GPL return

Published on: 15 December 2022
Hearts of Oak confirm change of venue ahead of GPL return

Spokesperson of Hearts of Oak,  Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed the club will not be using the Accra Sports Stadium when the league resumes next week. 

The stadium has been rented for Christmas activities, forcing the National Sports Authority to move games from Accra to other venues.

According to Opare Addo, Hearts of Oak received a letter from the NSA that the stadium has been closed until January 7.

“The NSA has written to notify us that the Accra sports stadium is closed until after 7th January,” Opare Addo told Ghanasaportspage.com.

This means Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Accra Great Olympics will have to find alternative venues for their upcoming games.

Accra Lions have adopted the Cape Coast stadium while Olympics are reported that have made agreed on playing at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more