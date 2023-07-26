GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak confirm defender Konadu Yiadom's departure to Ukrainian club

Published on: 26 July 2023
Konadu Yiadom

Hearts of Oak have announced the transfer of defender Konadu Yiadom to Ukrainian Premier Liga side FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih.

The lanky centre-back spent just one season with the Phobians after joining from WAFA SC on a three-year contract prior to the 2022/23 campaign.

During his stint with Hearts of Oak, Konadu scored two goals in 18 Ghana Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old Black Galaxies defender now has an opportunity to launch his career in Europe with this move.

 

The confirmation of Konadu's departure was made via the club's social media accounts on Wednesday. He joined Hearts of Oak in 2022 after parting ways with WAFA, signing a three-year contract.

At FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, Konadu will be joining forces with Ghanaian-born Niger international striker Daniel Sosah, who has been at the Stadion Metalurh outfit since 2022. FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih has been competing in the Ukrainian Premier Liga for the past two years.

The move to the Ukrainian Premier Liga presents a new and exciting challenge for Konadu Yiadom as he takes his football career to Europe.

