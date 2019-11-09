Hearts of Oak confirm Fatawu Mohammed's Black Stars call-up for AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Hearts of Oak have confirmed GHANASoccernet's exclusive that defender Fatawu Mohammed has earned a Black Stars call-up of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''We are happy to inform you that @HeartsOfOakGH Captain Fatawu Mohammed has earned a called up to the senior national team, the black stars of Ghana for their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers. We wish him all the best.''

Mohammed will replace experienced right back Harrison Afful of Columbus Crew who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

He was part of Black Stars B team which won bronze at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal and also featured in the 2019 CHAN qualifiers.