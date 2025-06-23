Hearts of Oak confirm full support for newly appointed head coach Didi Dramani

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the newly appointed club coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has the full backing of the club fraternity.

The former Black Stars assistant coach has been appointed as the new head trainer for the Phobian Club ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Didi Dramani, who won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Asante Kotoko, penned a two-year deal with the club.

Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, revealed that the leadership of the club consulted stakeholders before the final decision was made to appoint the former Black Queens and Black Maidens coach.

"Following the appointment of Didi Dramani, no one has made a negative comment, which means he has the backing of everyone," he told Asempa FM.

"A stakeholders meeting was held before the appointment was confirmed, and everyone was happy with the decision, and he was warmly welcomed by the various stakeholders of the club," he added.

Didi Dramani is expected to turn around the fortunes of the club ahead of the new football season, having finished in 4th place with 58 points and exited at the Round of 16 of the FA Cup.