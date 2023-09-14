Hearts of Oak confirm offer for attacker Issah Kuka

Hearts of Oak have confirmed receiving an offer for their talented attacker, Issah Kuka.

The 21-year-old player recently returned to the Phobians after an impressive loan spell at Real Tamale United (RTU).

Kuka established himself as a key member of the RTU squad last season and played a pivotal role in helping the Pride of the North avoid relegation.

Opare Addo, the Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, confirmed the offer during an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

He stated, "Issah Kuka has received offers that the club is discussing with the player and the club as well. If it is successful that he goes away or as he is transferred, we will let the public know about that."

The future of Issah Kuka remains uncertain as discussions between the player, Hearts of Oak, and the interested parties continue.