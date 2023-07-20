Hearts of Oak confirm signing of Kelvin Osei Asibey from Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of Eleven Wonders defender, Kelvin Osei Asibey after a series of talks with the Division One side.

Having failed to regain promotion to the Ghana Premier League with Eleven Wonders, the 22-year-old defender joins the Phobians on a permanent basis.

GHANASoccernet.com earlier reported that the player was through with his medical test and was set to be unveiled by the Phobians who are looking to augment their squad as they aim to avoid another disappointing season.

Despite featuring in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, it was his recent exploits in the recently concluded Division One League that triggered Hearts of Oak to act.

He scored two goals and supplied seven assists in 25 matches, winning six Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, including a notable showing in the Division One Zone One playoff against Bofoakwa Tano.

Osei Asibey is expected to improve the defence of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions following their abysmal defensive show in the just-ended season.

He could also serve as a replacement for departed Robert Addo Sowah who left after a seven-year spell.

Meanwhile, the club is yet to announce a new coach following the departure of interim boss David Ocloo.