Hearts of Oak confirm transfer of winger Patrick Razak to Guinean side Horoya

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have confirmed their winger Patrick Razak has joined Horoya AC in Guinea.

The confirmation comes 14 days after Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively reported that Razak had signed a contract with Horoya.

According to the capital-based club, the transfer of Razak to Horoya was subject to respective federations exchanging the International Transfer Certificate.

The 23-year-old spent three years with Hearts since joining them from then Division One League club Tamale Utrecht.

Razak was one of the most exciting players on the local scene and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.