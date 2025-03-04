Hearts of Oak considering three venues after Club Licensing reject UG Stadium

Hearts of Oak are considering three different venues after the University of Ghana Sports Stadium was rejected by the Club Licensing Manager.

The Phobian Club adopted the Legon Stadium as an alternative home venue following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, ahead of the resumption of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, the Club Licensing Manager has rejected the stadium, deeming it unfit to host Premier League games.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, the Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that they are now considering three different venues to stage their home games.

"We are considering Sogakope, Kpando and Tema stadiums as alternative venues," he said.

Additionally, Berekum Chelsea’s Golden City Park, Basake Holy Stars’ AAK Ampanian Stadium in Nzema, and Young Apostles’ Wenchi Sports Stadium have been ruled unfit to host league matches.

This move comes in line with the GFA’s Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, introduced following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley in Nsoatre earlier this month.

Despite these developments, Matchday 20 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is set to proceed this weekend at approved venues.