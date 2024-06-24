Hearts of Oak contact Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi for possible transfer

Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi has confirmed that he has been contacted by Hearts of Oak regarding a potential transfer.

The Phobians faced challenges with their goalkeeping in the just-ended season, having rotated through more than three goalkeepers and still conceding poor goals.

They are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have identified Kobi, who impressed for relegated Bofoakwa Tano.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, he shared, "I have been contacted by a number of teams, including Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, Samartex FC, Gold Stars, and Vision FC. As of now, Asante Kotoko has not called me."

Kobi added, "I'm here to listen to their offers after telling them to hold off on the conversation due to the FA Cup finals. To be honest, these are all excellent teams that will aid in my professional development."

He also mentioned the influence of his family's support for Hearts of Oak but emphasised that he hasn't made a final decision yet.

"Even though my entire family supports Hearts of Oak, I must admit that I haven't decided which club to join and that I am still under contract with Bofoakwa Tano, so I will entrust everything to God."

Kobi featured in 29 games throughout the Ghana Premier League last season, showcasing his skills and resilience despite his team's struggles.