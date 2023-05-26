Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah denies claims of match-fixing after Medeama thrashing

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has strongly refuted claims that the club played a match of convenience against Medeama SC last Sunday.

The versatile player dismissed the notion, asserting that the players of the Rainbow Boys would never accept money or compromise the integrity of the game.

Hearts of Oak suffered a heavy defeat of 5-1 at home against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League week 31 clash held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prior to the match, there were speculations and discussions among football enthusiasts about the possibility of a match of convenience, as Medeama is considered a friendly club to Hearts and is in contention for the title.

"Claims that we were influenced by money or played a match of convenience can never be true," Caleb stated firmly.

"Hearts of Oak is a big club, and as a player, you cannot invite problems for yourself or tarnish the reputation of such a prestigious club by engaging in a compromised match."

He further emphasised that no one approached the team before or after the game to sway the result, adding that Medeama SC defeated them fairly.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Caleb expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of fair play.