Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah eyes league title next season

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwa is hopeful his team can win the premier league title next season to make their fans happy.

Amankwah was in superb form last season despite the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League, having scored four goals and providing an assist. The Phobians finished in 12th position on the league standings with 46 points.

The 25-year-old towering defender admits their performance in the just ended premier league wasn’t the best and was hoping for better next season. He won his first Premier league title with Hearts in the 2020/21 season and is confident they can repeat that feat. He told Kessben TV: “Where we finished on the league log is not the best; 12th position is not the best. We are hoping to do better next season or win the league title to bring honour to the supporters.”