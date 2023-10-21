Hearts of Oak defender David Oppong Afranie ruled out of Samartex clash

Defender David Oppong Afranie has been ruled out of Hearts of Oak's matchday 6 encounter in the Ghana Premier League against Samartex FC.

The former King Faisal defender has picked an injury and will not be part of the Hearts of Oak team for Saturday's clash.

His absence will be a huge blow for coach Martinus Koopman as the Phobians hope to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League. Hearts of Oak have won one and drawn one at home in the new campaign.

The former Ghana Premier League champions will count on Kofi Agbesimah and Michael Ampadu in the heart of defencer.

Oppong Afranie, a member of the Black Meteors team, joined Hearts of Oak in the transfer window from relegated King Faisal.