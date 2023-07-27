Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu joins FC Samartex on permanent deal

Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu has secured a permanent deal with FC Samartex 1996 after impressing during his loan spell with the club, according to reports.

The defender, who was on loan from Hearts of Oak SC last season, showcased his strength, agility, and composure on the ball during his season-long loan with the Timber Giants. As a result, Samartex 1996 has decided to acquire him from Hearts ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 league season.

Sewornu played a crucial role in the heart of defence for Samartex 1996, contributing significantly to the team's successful retention of their Premiership ticket in their debut top-flight football season.

Throughout the 2022/23 season, the young centre-back made 28 appearances and even provided an assist.

Sewornu is now said to have inked a two-year contract with FC Samartex, and an official announcement from the club is expected in the coming days.