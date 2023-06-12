Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu leaves Samartex after successful loan spell

Defender James Sewornu is set to return to Hearts of Oak after a successful loan spell in Samreboi with FC Samartex.

The young centre-back was key to Samartex's survival, playing 28 matches and providing an assist in the 2022/23 season.

"SC Samartex 1996 wishes to thank James Sewornu for his extraordinary dedication, love, and impressive performances as our central defender during his season-long loan. We appreciate his invaluable contributions to our team's success and wish him the best as he continues his career," wrote Samartex on social media.

Sewornu is expected to return to his parent club Hearts of Oak ahead of preparations for next season.

Meanwhile, other clubs in the Ghana Premier League are keeping a close eye on the defender and could make a move for him in the next transfer window.

After a long season, Medeama SC were crowned champions of Ghana.