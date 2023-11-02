Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey excited after with victory over Medeama

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey couldn't hide his joy after contributing to his team's impressive win against Medeama during matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Asibey delivered a stellar performance as the Phobians secured a 3-1 victory over the Yellow and Mauves at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the former Eleven Wonders defender, who was named the man of the match, expressed his elation following the victory over Medeama.

"The feeling is great and amazing," he said

He went on to discuss the team's determination this season, saying, "Last season, things didn't go as expected, but this season, we hope to repay any club that defeated us last term. The determination was high because our position on the league standings was not all that good, so we needed to win, and by God's grace, we were able to win."

Hearts of Oak's victory was powered by a remarkable brace from Hamza Issah, along with an own goal. Medeama's midfielder, Godknows Djakpasu, managed to secure a consolation goal for the visitors.

This win has propelled Hearts of Oak to the 13th position in the league, accumulating nine points. The team now look forward to their next match against Karela United, with the hope of continuing their positive momentum in the league.