Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey issues warning to Ghana Premier League clubs after Medeama win

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey has issued a stern warning to other teams in the league, emphasising the club's determination to seek revenge against those who defeated them last season.

Asibey's remarks came following an impressive revenge victory against Medeama on Wednesday, where Hearts of Oak secured a 3-1 win after a disappointing loss to the Yellow and Mauves in their previous encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium last season.

In this redemption match, Hearts of Oak displayed their strength with a brace from Hamza Issah and an unfortunate own goal that propelled them to a convincing victory. Midfielder Godknows Djakpasu managed to secure a consolation goal for the visiting team, Medeama.

"The feeling is great and amazing." He further explained, "Last season, things didn't go as expected, but this season, we hope to repay any club that scored against us last term. The determination was high because our position on the league standings was not all that good, so we needed to win, and by God's grace, we were able to secure the victory."

The important win has elevated Hearts of Oak to the 13th position in the league, amassing a total of nine points. The team now look forward to maintaining this momentum when they face Karela United in their upcoming game.