Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey names Kotoko’s Albert Amoah as toughest opponent

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey has named Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah as the toughest opponent he faced during the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Amoah performed admirably in the recently concluded campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, racking up 12 goals in 25 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The former Great Olympics attacker was pivotal in Kotoko’s third place finish in the Premier League and FA Cup success.

Speaking to Sporty FM, the former Eleven Wonders captain singled out Albert Amoah as the toughest opponent he faced last season.

“Albert Amoah is the toughest opponent I faced last season. He really gave me a tough time in the first round of the league. Amoah runs a lot and that made me struggle”

Osei Asibbey is set for another daunting task as Hearts of Oak take on Asante Kotoko in the President Cup scheduled for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He will be hoping to overcome Amoah in the highly competitive clash as both teams eye the trophy.