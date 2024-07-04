Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey reacts to fixed match allegations against Bechem United 

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibeh has dismissed allegations that their match against Bechem United, in which he scored, was fixed.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Rainbow Club last year on a three-year contract after a notable stint with Techiman Eleven Wonders.

He quickly integrated into the team, becoming a key player and a fan favorite in Accra.

Asibey made 29 appearances last season, scoring his only goal in the final fixture against Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium, ensuring their survival in the league.

Addressing the allegations, Osei Asibey emphatically denied that the game against Bechem United was fixed, insisting it was a fiercely contested match.

"I was thrilled to come off the bench and score the equalizer for the team at Bechem," Asibey said. "When the goal came, the feeling was incredible. After the equalizer, I told my teammates that there's no way Hearts of Oak will be relegated. Our game against Bechem United was very competitive. Let's ignore all the rumors that it was a fixed game."

Kelvin Osei Asibey is currently in camp with his teammates, preparing for the Democracy Cup game, which has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 17, 2024.