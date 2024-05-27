Hearts of Oak defender Michael Ampadu expresses disappointment after defeat to Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak defender Michael Ampadu has shared his disappointment following their defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors completed the double over Hearts of Oak this season with a 2-0 victory, adding to their thrilling 3-2 win earlier in the campaign.

Ugandan international Steven Mukwala was the star of the match, scoring two brilliant goals to secure the win for Kotoko. Mukwala opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game and sealed the victory in injury time, ensuring the Porcupine Warriors took all three points.

"Words can't discuss the feeling of letting down and disappointing our glorious fans. Congratulations to @AsanteKotoko_SC," Ampadu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The win has propelled Kotoko into the top half of the table, now sitting in 9th place, further distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak find themselves in a precarious position, currently sitting 14th on the table, just two points above the drop zone. The pressure is mounting on the team as they hope to bounce back in their remaining fixtures.

Hearts of Oak will face Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United in their subsequent games, all crucial matches as they fight to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League.

The defeat to Kotoko has left Hearts of Oak fans disheartened, and the team will need to regroup quickly to avoid the threat of relegation. The upcoming matches will be decisive in determining their fate this season.