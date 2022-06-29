Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan demands that GPL players be paid more

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has advocated for higher wages for Ghana Premier League players.

The league is arguably one of the lowest-paying leagues in Africa, forcing the best players to leave Ghana for better opportunities elsewhere in Africa.

According to the experienced centre-back, if a player is paid at least GHc5000 ($630) per month, no player will leave Ghana.

“Let’s be honest to ourselves, if a Ghana Premier League player earns GHC5000 monthly, no player will leave the country.

Because of the suffering we go through, a typical Ghanaian player will be able to spend GHC2000 and save GHC3000 and that can do a lot”, he told Accra-based Angel FM.

Since joining Hearts from West African Soccer Academy (WAFA) in 2018, Alhassan has been one of the club's standout performers over the last two seasons.

Last season, he helped the Phobians win the treble (GPL title, FA Cup, and President Cup) with 32 appearances.

This season, Alhassan captained Hearts of Oak to win the FA Cup.

Alhassan made his Ghana debut on June 9, 2019, in a 1-0 friendly loss to Namibia.