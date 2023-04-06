Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah returns to training after injury

Hearts of Oak have received a major injury boost as experienced defender Robert Addo Sowah begins recovery sessions after staying on the sidelines for nearly two months.

The centre-back was substituted in the 64th minute in Hearts of Oak's defeat to Aduana Stars on February 19 and has not been in action since.

Having missed seven games, the defender is back in training participating in a light workout with Enoch Daitey, the fitness coach as revealed by Hearts of Oak.

"Center back, Robert Addo Sowah is back to training. He has commenced light training workouts with Enoch Daitey, our fitness coach. Addo missed a couple of games due to the injury," the club tweeted.

https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1643702745713582082?s=20

The Phobians will hope to return to action after the break with Addo Sowah as they host 13th-placed Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on April 16.

The 2020/2021 champions were 1-0 winners over the same opponents in the reverse fixture which was played in December 2022.

Hearts of Oak are currently fourth on the league log with 39 points after 25 matches.