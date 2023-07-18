Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom apologises to fans after disappointing campaign

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has apologised to the club's fans following their poor season last year.

The Phobians began the season poorly failing to get a win in their first three matches while falling in the CAF Confederations Cup which prompted them to sack Samuel Boadu, the then-coach of the former FA Cup champions.

He was replaced with Serbian trainer Slavko Matic, who also did little to impress as he stepped down paving the way for David Ocloo to take over until the end of the season.

The Phobians were on the cusp of being demoted from the top flight but were spared by good results on the final day of the season.

Despite failing to win any of their last five matches, the 2020/21 champions finished 12th with 46 points under temporary coach David Ocloo.

However, the former Black Stars right-back has apologised to the fans and urged them to continue supporting the club as the new season approaches.

“I will just say that the playing body didn’t do what we are supposed to do to make the fans happy that is why now every fan is mad at us. They have every right,” he told Citi TV.

“I will apologise on behalf of the team. They should forgive us but I want to tell them that the team is for them whether they like it or not,” he added.

As the new season nears, Hearts of Oak will be aiming to rebound. They are expected to hire a permanent coach before the season begins.