Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom bemoans poor officiating in Ghana Premier League

Hearst of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has attributed the Ghana Premier League's current struggles to poor officiating after his team lost narrowly to Samartex over the weekend.

Hearts of Oak fought back from an early goal to take the lead through Gideon Asante and Linda Mtange against Samartex at the Nsenkire Sports Stadium. However, Samartex equalised in the 80th minute and scored a last-gasp goal to seal the win.

Reacting to the loss, the former Black Stars right-back expressed his disappointment in the referee's decision indicating that, it was a factor in the league's lost pedigree.

“I have to say, I am very very disappointed about the referees. “Some of the decisions are very bad. We have to make the game beautiful. We want football and Ghana is a football nation. The passion is going down because some of the decisions are not good. To be honest, they are uncalled for,” Inkoom said as quoted by classfmonline.com.

Hearts of Oak are fifth in the league table with 45 points with four games remaining. In week 31, they will want to bounce back against Medeama SC at home at the Accra Sports Stadium.