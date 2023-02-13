Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom lauds teammates after Berekum Chelsea victory

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has lauded his teammates after the hard fought win against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians returned to winning ways after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-1 on match day 17 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Benjamin Yorke, Victor Aidoo and an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia helped Hearts of Oak to beat Berekum Chelsea to record their first win at home in their last three games.

Hearts of Oak needed to win after dropping points in their last two games in the ongoing campaign.

“It was a great Performance yesterday. And to keep excelling, we need to keep the team spirit.

Football is all about determination, discipline, Character and hard work. With these, we will be an unstoppable force”Phobia! Masters!!”, Inkoom tweeted.

Hearts of Oak finished second on the league table with 28 points after the first round of the Ghana Premier League.