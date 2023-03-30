Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom praises team's character after victory over Accra Lions

Samuel Inkoom has lauded his Hearts of Oak teammates for showing team spirit and character to beat a very stubborn Accra Lions on Wednesday night.

Linda Mtange netted the only goal of the game after the hour mark following some scrappy defending from the visitors.

Inkoom started the attack for the goal after his cross was deflected in the box by goalkeeper Andrews Owusu, before Mtange squeeze pass two defenders.

"The Champion in the team came to bear today as the team showed character, discipline, and aggression for victory on the pitch. A Big thank you to all the supporters who came to support us and to Our Biggest Supporter, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Board Members. Phobia!!!!," wrote Inkoom.

Hearts of Oak moved to third on the table and are just three points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

The Phobians will face Dreams FC in their next game as they continue their quest of reclaiming the league title.