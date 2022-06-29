Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom responds to transfer reports

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has responded to reports linking him with a move away from the club after a great debut season.

According to reports, several clubs including the Chinese-based Wuhan Three Football Club are interested in signing the former Ghana right-back.

Inkoom is also said to be attracting interest from North Africa, but Inkoom is presently not thinking about leaving the FA Cup champions.

“For now I am Hearts of Oak player and I will just focus on Hearts at the moment, I know you will all be here at the right time if something good will come but as am talking to you now my main focus is Hearts of Oak,” Inkoom revealed in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

“Some clubs have contacted me but I don’t have to talk about it because of my contract terms with Hearts of Oak. Is not allowed to talk about it whiles you have the contract that’s why am telling you that my main focus is Hearts of Oak and am still Hearts of Oak player so I will leave that one and if something will come up, everybody will hear about it”.

The 32-year-old agreed on a one-year contract with Hearts of Oak after failing to secure a return to Asante Kotoko.

He helped Hearts of Oak win the FA Cup and they will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.